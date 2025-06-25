Hyderabad on High Alert: Mega Coordination Plan in Place for Peaceful Bibi-ka-Alam, Muharram Procession

Hyderabad: A comprehensive coordination meeting was held today at the Salarjung Museum to finalize preparations for the upcoming Muharram observances in Hyderabad. The session was chaired by Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, and attended by prominent religious leaders, elected representatives, and officials from various departments.

Muharram Procession to be Held on July 6 or 7

This year, the 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, is expected to fall on July 6 or 7, depending on the moon sighting. The main mourning procession — known as the Bibi-ka-Alam procession — traditionally begins at Bibi-ka-Alam in Dabeerpura and passes through Ettebar Chowk, Kotla Aliza, Panjesha, Miralam Mandi, Charminar-Gulzar House, Purani Haveli, and Darulshifa, concluding at Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat.

Comprehensive Review of Security and Logistics

The meeting brought together senior officials from GHMC, Roads & Buildings, Waterworks, Medical & Health, Fire Services, Electricity, Nehru Zoological Park, and the Telangana Waqf Board. Security and traffic arrangements were discussed in detail, with a strong emphasis on crowd control, cleanliness, water supply, and uninterrupted electricity during the procession.

Police to Deploy Crime Teams, She Teams, and CCTV Surveillance

Commissioner C.V. Anand assured that the police have taken proactive steps to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram. All police stations will deploy crime teams, supported by police platoons and She Teams to prevent any untoward incidents, including eve-teasing. CCTV cameras will monitor the entire route in real-time from the Command Control Centre at TGICCC, Banjara Hills.

Special Focus on Traffic and Crowd Management

Senior traffic police officers will be stationed along the procession route to implement traffic diversions and parking arrangements. Organizers have been urged to cooperate in maintaining order and following the diversion plans strictly. Officials have promised to resolve any logistical issues raised by the community in coordination with concerned departments.

Safety Measures for Elephant in Procession

Addressing concerns regarding the elephant that participates in the procession, the Commissioner recommended bringing the elephant 2-3 days in advance to allow rest. A veterinarian and tranquilizer will be kept ready to handle emergencies, and a safety perimeter will be maintained around the animal throughout the procession.

Community Leaders and Officials Participate

Key attendees included Smt. Sneha Mehra, IPS, DCP, South Zone; MLC Mirza Riaz ul Hasan Effendi; MLAs Zafar Hussain (Yakutpura) and Mir Zulfikar Ali (Charminar); Chairman of the Waqf Board Syed Azmathullah Hussain; religious heads Dr. Moulana Nissar Hussain, Najjaf Ali Shoukat, Mujtaba Markaji Anjuman, and Moulana Syed Waheeduddin Hyder Jaffri. Addl. Commissioner of GHMC Sri Raghuprasad and other department heads were also present.

The coordination meeting reflected the government’s commitment to facilitating a respectful and incident-free Muharram procession, with inter-departmental cooperation and community participation at its core.