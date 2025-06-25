Rain in Hyderabad: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed unexpected rain on Wednesday, June 25, as cloudy skies and cool weather conditions prevailed across several areas since morning. The showers brought much-needed relief from the heat but also caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Areas Affected by Rainfall

The afternoon rain impacted key areas such as Secunderabad, Boinpally, Tirumalagiri, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hitech City. Commuters faced difficulties navigating waterlogged roads, and traffic congestion was reported in multiple zones.

Weather Forecast for June 26

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely on Thursday, June 26, in the districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Ranga Reddy. The department also warned of gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

Surface Wind and Advisory

Surface winds are expected to blow from the north at 6–10 km/h, as per IMD updates. In view of the weather changes, an “Yellow Alert” has been issued for the affected districts. Residents are advised to remain cautious and plan travel accordingly.

Conclusion

While the rains brought temporary relief from the summer heat, they also exposed the city’s drainage vulnerabilities. The IMD’s alert indicates that more wet spells could follow. Citizens are advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours.

