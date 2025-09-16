Is Kavitha Planning to Contest From Jubilee Hills? Here’s the Truth**

Hyderabad: Speculation surrounding former BRS leader K. Kavitha created a stir on Tuesday morning when rumors spread that she was planning to field PJR’s son, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

The buzz, however, fizzled out within an hour. On inquiry, it was revealed that Vishnuvardhan Reddy did indeed meet Kavitha earlier in the day, but only to hand over an invitation for the Dussehra Navratri puja at the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills.

Later, at a press meet held at Telangana Bhavan, Vishnuvardhan Reddy himself dismissed the speculation. He clarified that he remains loyal to the BRS party and continues to extend his support to working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR).

The episode has once again drawn attention to Kavitha’s efforts to stay politically relevant after her expulsion from BRS. Political observers say such rumors, allegedly fueled by her camp, are backfiring and reducing her credibility in the public eye.

