Kavitha Slams Congress Over ‘Flawed’ Telangana Caste Census, Warns of Rail Roko on July 17

New Delhi / Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress government’s caste census in Telangana, calling it a “corrupt Congress model” and claiming the data is deeply flawed and manipulated.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Kavitha alleged that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was hesitant to release the caste census results due to a six per cent discrepancy in OBC population data compared to the enumeration under the previous BRS regime.

Kavitha Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Telangana Model Claim

Kavitha accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to brand this manipulated data as a “Telangana model,” stating:

“Rahul Gandhi should not insult the people of Telangana by branding this manipulated data as a Telangana model.”

She urged him to direct CM Revanth Reddy to act under Section 243(d) of the Constitution to enable 42% OBC reservations in local body elections. She demanded the Congress Cabinet to approve this proposal in their upcoming Thursday meeting as proof of their commitment to the BC community.

Appeal to President Murmu and PM Modi for BC Reservation Bill

Kavitha also called upon President Droupadi Murmu to give her assent to the BC Reservation Bill already passed by the Telangana Legislature with unanimous party support. The Bill is currently pending presidential approval.

She further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminding him of his OBC background, to take a stand for the cause.

“The BJP promised an OBC Chief Minister. Now they have a chance to prove their commitment by ensuring OBC reservations in Telangana.”

Rail Roko Protest on July 17: “This Is Just a Trailer”

The BRS leader announced a massive rail roko protest on July 17, organised by Telangana Jagruthi in association with various BC organisations and political parties, to push for OBC reservations.

“Unless BC reservations are granted, no train from the Deccan region will be allowed to reach Delhi,” she warned, terming the protest a “trailer” of what’s to come if demands are not met.

“BRS Will Contest Local Polls, Telangana Jagruthi Will Not”

When questioned about political participation, Kavitha clarified that Telangana Jagruthi will not contest the upcoming local body polls, reaffirming that BRS will be in the fray. She also urged the media not to selectively target BRS with politically motivated questions.