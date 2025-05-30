Is KCR Family Fighting Over Telangana or Just Property?

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has claimed that the ongoing infighting within the family of BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is not driven by public interest but by disputes over personal wealth and property.

KCR Family Feud Linked to Property Disputes: Mahesh Goud

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief alleged that the BRS has become a “sinking ship” and that the conflict within KCR’s family was over the money left behind. “This has nothing to do with the people of Telangana. The real issue is how the remaining wealth on their sinking political ship is being fought over,” he stated.

BJP Slammed for Attacking Rahul Gandhi While Ignoring Raja Singh’s Remarks

Mahesh Kumar Goud also criticized Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He questioned why the BJP leadership had not yet responded to the serious allegations made by their own MLA, T Raja Singh.

“Instead of addressing Raja Singh’s statements, the BJP is diverting attention by attacking Rahul Gandhi. This shows their inability to handle internal criticism,” he added.

BJP-BRS Nexus Alleged, Secret Farmhouse Meeting Revealed

The TPCC chief went a step further, alleging a secret pact between BJP and BRS. He claimed that a confidential meeting took place at a farmhouse in Shamirpet, attended by BJP MP Eatala Rajender and BRS MLA Harish Rao. “During that meeting, the BJP MP reportedly called KCR regarding the PC Ghosh Commission’s notices on the Kaleshwaram Project,” he claimed.

Centre Accused of Weak Response to Pahalgam Attack

Mahesh Kumar Goud also criticised the BJP-led Union Government over national security issues. He claimed that the Centre failed to take effective action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and suggested that the retreat was due to pressure from then-US President Donald Trump.

The TPCC chief’s remarks come amid growing tensions within the BRS and fresh political realignments in Telangana.