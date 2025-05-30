Watch: Rachakonda Police Crack Down on Illegal Bike Silencers: 1,297 Destroyed, 2,325 Cases Booked

In a major step towards reducing noise pollution and promoting environmental conservation, Rachakonda Police have launched a stringent crackdown on illegally modified motorcycle silencers. As part of a special drive across the Commissionerate, the police have booked 2,325 cases and seized 1,297 modified silencers from violators.

Silencers Crushed Under Road Roller

The seized silencers were destroyed under a road roller at Uppal Bhagayath, sending a strong message against noise pollution. This action was carried out in the presence of senior police officials including Shri Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS (DCP LB Nagar), S. Malla Reddy (DCP Traffic-I), V. Sreenivasulu (DCP Traffic RCK), Smt. T. Usha Rani (DCP Women Safety), and Smt. A. Lakshmi (ADCP Traffic-I), among others.

Drive Aligned with National Environmental Goals

The initiative is aligned with the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Mission LiFE campaign, emphasizing sustainable living and environmental responsibility. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Shri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Police Urge Citizens to Use Authorized Silencers

The Rachakonda Police have urged all two-wheeler owners to refrain from installing illegal silencers and instead use only authorized equipment. They emphasized that excessive noise from modified silencers not only disturbs the public but also violates environmental and road safety norms.

Continued Vigilance and Enforcement

The drive will continue in the coming days, with further inspections planned. Police officials have assured that any violators found using illegal silencers will face strict legal action, including fines and confiscation of vehicle parts.

This proactive measure by the Rachakonda Police sets a precedent for responsible enforcement aimed at protecting public health and ensuring safer, quieter roads.