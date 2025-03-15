KCR Neglected Telangana’s Rights in Krishna Waters

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Minister Harish Rao of compromising Telangana’s rights over Krishna River waters by bowing to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Allegations of Favoring Andhra Pradesh

During the Assembly debate on the motion of thanks following the Governor’s address, Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR, during his tenure as a Union Minister, facilitated the expansion of the Pothireddypadu head regulator, which benefited Andhra Pradesh.

He also questioned KCR’s claim of drawing water from Srisailam backwaters, stating that while a 20 km section of the SLBC tunnel was completed before Telangana’s formation, no further progress was made under KCR’s rule.

Challenge to KCR Over Krishna Water Dispute

Revanth Reddy asserted that KCR avoids the Assembly to escape scrutiny.

“KCR lacks the courage to attend the Assembly because he would face tough questions. If he does show up, I am ready to discuss the Krishna water issue and expose his mistakes. If I am proven wrong, I will publicly apologize to KCR and BRS leaders in the Assembly,” he declared.

Accusations of Neglecting Telangana Farmers

The Chief Minister accused the previous BRS government of consistently neglecting Telangana’s share of Krishna waters. He also pointed out that in 2022, former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was warmly welcomed at Pragathi Bhavan, raising questions about BRS’s priorities.

He alleged that 10 TMC of water is being illegally supplied to Andhra Pradesh daily through Pothireddypadu, Mallyala, Muchumarri, and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project.

“If 600 TMC of Krishna water is lost within 60 days, what will remain for Telangana?” he questioned.

Criticism of KCR’s Absence from Assembly

Revanth Reddy further criticized KCR for his lack of participation in the Assembly, stating that despite drawing a salary of Rs. 57.84 lakh as an MLA, he has attended only two sessions.

The Chief Minister accused KCR of signing a “death sentence” for farmers in South Telangana by failing to protect the state’s water rights.