KCR Pays Last Respects to Jubilee Hills MLA Gopinath, Consoles Bereaved Family

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) visited the residence of senior BRS leader and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away while undergoing treatment, to offer his condolences and pay floral tributes.

KCR Gets Emotional, Consoles Family Members

KCR reached Gopinath’s residence in Madhapur on Saturday and paid heartfelt tributes by placing flowers on the mortal remains. Overcome with grief, KCR was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed while bidding farewell to his long-time party colleague, whom he described as a gentle and dedicated public servant.

He extended support and strength to the bereaved family. He hugged and comforted Gopinath’s son, Vatsalyanath, and assured the family that the BRS party would stand by them in this difficult time.

Senior BRS Leaders Join KCR in Paying Tributes

Several senior BRS leaders and elected representatives accompanied KCR to pay their last respects. Among those present were:

Former Minister Harish Rao

MPs K. R. Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra

MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kaleru Venkatesh, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Dr. Sanjay Kumar

Former MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Maloth Kavitha, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

MLCs Dasoju Sravan, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy

Other leaders including Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Puvvada Ajay, Bhaskar Rao, Padmarao Goud, Asannagari Jeevan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Narender Reddy, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, RS Praveen Kumar, Chirumalla Rakesh, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, and Ravula Sridhar Reddy.

A Great Loss to the BRS Party

Maganti Gopinath’s untimely demise has left a deep void in the BRS party. Known for his soft-spoken nature and dedicated public service, Gopinath was respected across party lines. His passing is being mourned widely, not only by political leaders but also by the public and constituents of Jubilee Hills.