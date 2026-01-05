Keesara Police Arrest Five Accused in Daylight Jewellery Shop Robbery Case

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Keesara Police Station police have arrested five accused involved in a daylight jewellery shop robbery that took place in Nagaram earlier this month. The arrests were made through swift technical investigation and eyewitness inputs, police said on Sunday.

The case has drawn attention due to the brazen nature of the robbery in broad daylight, where the shop owner was assaulted with an axe and gold ornaments were looted.

Daylight Robbery at Jewellery Shop in Nagaram

According to police, the incident occurred on January 2, 2026, around 5:15 pm, when the accused entered Balaji Jewellery Shop in Nagaram posing as customers.

Police said:

Two accused first entered the shop to survey the situation

After signalling that the moment was right, two others entered armed with an axe and a dummy pistol

The shop owner, Sandeep, was attacked on the head with the axe and gold ornaments were looted

Though injured, the shopkeeper showed courage and managed to pull back the bag containing some of the stolen jewellery while the accused were fleeing.

Accused Escaped on Bike with Gold Chains

Despite resistance from the shop owner, the accused managed to escape on a Pulsar motorcycle, taking away gold chains and ornaments. Police later confirmed that the motorcycle used in the crime was stolen.

Five Accused Arrested by Keesara Police

Police arrested all five accused in connection with the robbery case registered as Crime No. 05/2026 under BNS Section 309(4) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The arrested accused are:

Nazeem Azeez Kotadiya (39) – Businessman, resident of Kompally, native of Mumbai

– Businessman, resident of Kompally, native of Mumbai Bishu Karma Ekendar Singh (24) – Labourer, Ram Koti, Hyderabad

– Labourer, Ram Koti, Hyderabad Mohd Saif Ali @ Adnan (23) – AC mechanic, King Kothi, Hyderabad

– AC mechanic, King Kothi, Hyderabad Rajendar Singh @ Raj Singh (19) – Resident of Rethi Bowli, Mehdipatnam

– Resident of Rethi Bowli, Mehdipatnam Ratan Singh Bahadur @ Ratan (23) – Resident of Santosh Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam

Robbery Planned After Recce of Jewellery Shops

Police said the accused conducted prior reconnaissance (recce) of jewellery shops located on the outskirts of Hyderabad and near escape routes. After observing the routine of the shop, they executed the robbery plan.

Following the crime, the accused fled the spot quickly to avoid capture but were later tracked and apprehended.

Police Praise Public Alertness, Investigation Continues

Police praised the cooperation of witnesses and confirmed that further investigation is underway to verify whether the gang was involved in similar jewellery shop robberies in other areas.

Residents and shop owners have been advised to:

Install CCTV cameras

Report suspicious activity immediately

Avoid working alone during peak hours

