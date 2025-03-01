Kiara Advani Makes First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani, who recently announced her pregnancy, made her first public appearance since sharing the happy news.

Kiara Advani Papped at Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai

On Saturday, Kiara was spotted at the Filmalaya Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. The actress was seen posing for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She chose an all-white summer outfit, perfect for the hot weather as Mumbai’s temperature soared to a scorching 35°C after a brief period of cool breezes.

Pregnancy Announcement with Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared their pregnancy news on Friday through a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple posted an image of hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties tied with delicate ribbon bows, symbolizing their excitement as expecting parents.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans After Her X Account Gets Hacked

Celebrities Share Their Congratulations

Their announcement was met with warm wishes from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Actress Sharvari congratulated the couple, while Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.” Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia also expressed their excitement and congratulations, with Dhupia calling it the “best news ever.” Rhea Kapoor, the sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, also extended her best wishes.

Kiara and Sidharth’s Journey Together

The couple’s love story began in 2020 on the sets of the film Shershaah, where they fell in love. Although they kept their relationship private initially, they tied the knot in 2023 in a beautiful traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Upcoming Projects for Kiara and Sidharth

On the work front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gained widespread recognition for their roles in Shershaah, a biographical war film based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will be seen next in Param Sundari alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor, with their Kerala schedule now wrapped up.