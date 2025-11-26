Eight-Year-Old with Kidney Full of Stones Successfully Treated at AINU Hyderabad in Single PCNL Procedure

Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills achieved a major clinical milestone by successfully removing multiple stones from the kidney of an eight-year-old boy in a single-session PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy) surgery. The child, who arrived with severe abdominal pain and fever, had his entire left kidney packed with stones.

The case highlights a growing—and worrying—trend: kidney stones are rapidly increasing among children, a condition once commonly associated only with adults.

Kidney Stones Rising Among Children and Even Newborns

Doctors report a steep increase in pediatric kidney stone cases across India, including Telangana.

Experts say the primary reasons include:

Inadequate water intake

High consumption of ultra-processed foods

Sugary drinks and excess salt

Obesity and lifestyle changes

Environmental factors

In infants, metabolic and genetic disorders often contribute to stone formation.

Healthcare specialists warn parents to ensure children maintain proper hydration and reduce consumption of packaged snacks and sweetened beverages.

The Warangal Child’s Condition and Diagnosis

The eight-year-old boy from the Warangal region was brought to AINU with:

Intense stomach pain

Persistent fever

Suspected urinary complications

Diagnostic scans revealed his left kidney was entirely filled with stones, an extremely rare condition in children his age.

Single-Session PCNL Surgery Clears All Stones

“We removed every stone through a minimal incision,” says AINU’s Dr. Ashwin Shekhar.

Dr. P. Ashwin Shekhar, Consultant Pediatric and Transitional Urologist at AINU, led the procedure.

He explained that PCNL was chosen for its precision and faster recovery:

“Through a tiny incision in the back, we inserted a nephroscope into the kidney and removed the stones with minimal pain. This technique ensures quick healing and reduces hospital stay. While large stones often require multiple sittings, our advanced technology allowed us to clear all stones in a single sitting.”

Dr. Shekhar emphasised that adequate urine output—at least 1.5 litres per day—is essential to prevent stone formation.

Kidney Stones and CKD Rising Rapidly in Telangana

According to Dr. Shekhar, Telangana accounts for 6.2% of India’s chronic kidney disease (CKD) burden, the highest in the country.

Key reasons include:

High summer temperatures

Dehydration

Low fluid intake

Reduced urine output

Over the past 15–20 years, kidney stone cases in children have doubled to quadrupled across the state.

Doctors Urge Metabolic Tests for Children With Stones

Dr. Shekhar advised that a child diagnosed with kidney stones should undergo metabolic evaluation after one to two months:

24-hour urine metabolic test

Serum chemistry analysis

Some stone cases stem from genetic metabolic disorders, but most are preventable through dietary changes and improved hydration.

A Call for Awareness and Early Prevention

The successful surgery performed at AINU underscores the importance of early diagnosis, proper hydration, and lifestyle modifications.

Doctors stress that with rising temperatures and changing food habits, awareness among parents is now more critical than ever.

The child is recovering well, and the AINU team continues to monitor his progress.