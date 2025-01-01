‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ to Be Held at Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort from January 3-5

Hyderabad: The Indian Army is set to host the ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ at the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad from January 3 to 5, offering citizens an exciting opportunity to engage with the Armed Forces.

Organized under the aegis of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) headquarters and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, the event acts as a prelude to the Army Day Parade 2025.

Highlights of the Know Your Army Mela 2025

Showcase of Military Technology:

The mela will feature advanced military equipment, including artillery guns, small arms, communication systems, engineering tools, and Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare suits . Visitors can explore detailed displays and gain insights into the Indian Army’s operational capabilities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Army personnel, take photos with military equipment, and participate in engaging activities.

Dedicated stalls will provide comprehensive information about career opportunities in the Armed Forces, inspiring young aspirants to join the Indian Army.

The event will feature live military band performances, exhibitions of gallantry medals, stories of valor, and historical memorabilia.

Majestic Venue: Golconda Fort

The iconic Golconda Fort, known for its historical and cultural significance, serves as a stunning backdrop for the event. Its accessibility and grandeur promise to enhance the visitor experience and make the mela a memorable occasion.

Purpose of the Event

The ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ aims to foster patriotism and build a deeper connection between citizens and the Indian Army. It highlights the Army’s strength, discipline, and dedication while inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

“This mela is not just an exhibition but a celebration of the Indian Army’s legacy and technological advancements,” a Defence release stated.

Event Details

Dates: January 3–5, 2025

January 3–5, 2025 Location: Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad Activities: Military exhibits, live performances, interactive sessions, and recruitment guidance

Don’t miss this unique chance to engage with the Indian Army, explore cutting-edge technology, and celebrate the nation’s defense legacy.