Congress Leaders, Ministers, and MLAs Meet CM Revanth Reddy to Extend New Year Greetings

The gathering underscored the strong camaraderie within the Congress party as leaders took the opportunity to discuss key political and developmental agendas alongside the festive celebrations.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 16:28
Congress Leaders, Ministers, and MLAs Meet CM Revanth Reddy to Extend New Year Greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Jubilee Hills residence was abuzz with activity as prominent Congress leaders, including Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), and senior party officials, gathered to convey their New Year wishes.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail Extends Hours for New Year’s Eve 2024 Celebrations

Revanth Reddy Receives Warm Wishes from Party Leaders

CM Revanth Reddy welcomed an array of dignitaries at his residence, including senior ministers and MLAs who extended their heartfelt wishes for a prosperous New Year. Party insiders noted that the event was not only celebratory but also allowed leaders to align their strategies for upcoming projects and elections.

Congress Leaders Rally Behind Revanth Reddy

The gathering highlighted the unity within the Congress party, with MPs and prominent leaders pledging their support for Revanth Reddy’s leadership. Discussions reportedly touched on developmental initiatives planned for 2025 and strategies for strengthening the party’s grassroots outreach in Telangana.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Vision for 2025

Addressing the gathering informally, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude for the support and commitment of his colleagues. He emphasized the need for collective effort to achieve the party’s developmental and political goals in the year ahead.

A Unified Congress Party in Telangana

The meeting served as a show of solidarity, reflecting the Congress party’s dedication to advancing its agenda under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. Political analysts view this gathering as a strategic move to consolidate the party’s position in Telangana.

