Komatireddy is joker, broker, drunkard & hawala businessman: Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Huzurabad BRS party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy while stating that Siddipet MLA Harish Rao is ready to resign in any manner if the six guarantees of the ruling party are implemented by August 15 this year, today challenged State Minister Komatireddy Venkat reddy whether he was ready to ask CM Revanth Reddy to resign from his post if the promises were not implemented.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BRS party office in Karimnagar on Saturday, he said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s arrogance increased when he became a minister and alleged that the minister was speaking like a fool and not as a minister.

“If there is any stupid, who does not have a subject in the State cabinet, it is Komatireddy Venkatreddy. He is a joker, broker and a drunkard. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is known for hawala business,” he said.

He said when CM Revanth Reddy said he had broken his promise of implementing six guarantees in 100 days during the elections, their party MLA Harish Rao stood up on behalf of the people and said he was ready to resign if the guarantees were implemented by August 15.

“If the Chief Minister is really capable of implementing six guarantees, then why didn’t he take up the challenge? In the name of loan waiver for farmers, rythu bharosa and rythu bandhu, the Chief Minister has cheated the people of Telangana and in the case of the remaining guarantees, the unemployed along with the girls have been made to suffer,” he alleged.

Kaushik Reddy claimed that Komatireddy Venkat reddy sent an emissary to him and asked him to talk to BRS party chief KCR for making him as the CM by claiming he has the support of 22 MLAs with a person saying that if he talks to KCR, he will become the chief minister and added that he did not pay heed to his words.

He alleged that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s mental condition was not good and added that he should be shown in the hospital. He said the rest of the guarantees would be implemented only if the people burned the stick of the Congress party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

KDCC Chairman Konduru Ravinder, former Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravisankar, former Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav, former SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, KDCC Vice Chairman Pingle Ramesh, Jammikunta Municipal Chairman Thakkalapalli Rajeswara Rao, Huzurabad MPP Rani-Surender Reddy PACS chairman Kondal Reddy BRS leaders Ravinder Rao was present.