KTR Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Silence on Revanth Reddy’s ‘Bulldozer Governance’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) today launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress government in the state by accusing them of deceiving every section of society in Telangana while colluding with the BJP behind closed doors. He said that Rahul Gandhi, who speaks against the bulldozer politics elsewhere, had turned a blind eye to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s bulldozer regime that is demolishing poor people’s homes in Hyderabad.

“Rahul Gandhi owes an explanation to the people of Telangana. How can he remain silent when his own Chief Minister is implementing BJP-style bulldozer governance? How can he tolerate a Congress government that has completely ignored the minorities and misled every section of society?” KTR demanded while addressing a massive meeting of the Reliance Jubilee Gated Community at Shaikpet in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

KTR accused Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy of betraying the trust of Telangana’s minorities, calling it shameful that the Congress government is the first in Telangana’s history without a single minority representative. “Despite having six MLC vacancies, not one seat was given to the minorities. This exposes Congress’s hypocrisy. Rahul Gandhi’s silence only confirms his complicity,” he said.

Calling out the unholy nexus between the Congress and BJP, KTR said, “In Telangana, Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Revanth Reddy is working hand in glove with the BJP. Congress leaders are openly coordinating with BJP MPs, and Congress ministers are awarding contracts to BJP-linked companies. Together, they are brand strong regional parties like BRS as their ‘B-team’ to hide their own partnership.”

KTR ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for his double standards on secularism and social justice. “The same Rahul Gandhi who lectures about secularism is presiding over a government that pushed minority welfare into neglect. Telangana became the first state to implement the controversial Waqf amendment that Congress itself opposed nationally, and Rahul Gandhi didn’t utter a word,” KTR criticized.

The BRS leader contrasted ten years of BRS’s developmental governance with two years of Congress’s deceptive misrule by urging voters to make an informed choice. “In just two years, the Congress has managed to break promises, destroy livelihoods, and deceive every community — farmers, students, employees, women, and minorities alike. They built their power on lies and propaganda, not performance,” he asserted.

Recalling the transformation of Hyderabad under the BRS, KTR said, “When Telangana was formed, Hyderabad faced power cuts and civic chaos. Within a year, under KCR’s leadership, an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply became a reality. Hyderabad turned into a global city — peaceful, progressive, and inclusive. Under Congress, that momentum has collapsed.”

He further highlighted KCR’s welfare measures for minorities: “Our government established 204 minority residential schools and launched a ₹20 lakh overseas scholarship scheme. Thousands of students from these institutions have become doctors and engineers today. That’s real empowerment — not the tokenism Congress practices.”

KTR appealed to educated and conscious citizens to reject the deceptive Congress rule. “Every voter must come out and punish this anti-people government. Compare the ten years of BRS progress with the two years of Congress betrayal — and vote wisely,” he urged.

Concluding his address, KTR said, “The future of Telangana belongs to development, not deception. On the 11th, vote for the car symbol and elect Maganti Sunitha from Jubilee Hills to send a message — Telangana stands with progress, not with Congress’s lies.”