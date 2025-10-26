Shabbir Ali Confident of Congress Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election, Urges Minority Unity

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Jubilee Hills by-election with a thumping majority.

Speaking at a meeting with religious scholars, heads of social organizations, and Congress workers from various divisions of the Jubilee Hills constituency at his residence, Shabbir Ali said only the Congress had the moral, political, and historical credibility to ensure the empowerment of minorities. He appealed to all sections, particularly minority voters, to stand united and vote decisively for the Congress candidate, Naveen Yadav, to secure a strong and progressive mandate.

Shabbir Ali accused the BRS of resorting to false propaganda and divisive tactics to mislead voters. He said the BRS, which ruled Telangana for ten years, systematically dismantled minority educational institutions and undermined the welfare mechanisms built by the previous Congress governments. Nearly 80 per cent of minority institutions, including 46 engineering colleges, were shut down during the BRS rule, leaving thousands of students without access to higher education. “The BRS government failed to protect even Waqf properties and betrayed the very communities it once claimed to represent,” he said.

The Congress veteran reminded that the party’s track record in empowering minorities was unmatched. It was the Congress that created India’s first Minorities Welfare Department in 1993 when he served as the country’s first Minorities Welfare Minister. The welfare budget for minorities, he noted, was raised from Rs 2 crore in 1993-94 to Rs 1,027 crore by 2013-14, marking a 26-fold increase under Congress rule. The 4% Muslim reservation under the BC-E category, implemented and sustained by the Congress, transformed the lives of over 20 lakh poor Muslims by enabling their access to education, jobs, and representation in local bodies.

He said Congress brought dignity, development, and equal opportunity through a series of landmark measures. These included the sanctioning of six medical colleges and more than 100 professional institutions for minorities, the amendment of the Central Waqf Act (2013), and the creation of the National Waqf Development Corporation with an initial fund of Rs 500 crore to protect community assets.

Shabbir Ali said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government had revived Telangana’s inclusive spirit and renewed the Congress legacy of empowerment. The budget for minorities’ welfare has been significantly enhanced, and representation has been ensured in key government institutions. Further, Shabbir Ali said 2,200 new engineering seats were added in minority colleges, one Minority Law College and two Pharmacy Colleges were sanctioned, and in the recent DSC recruitment of 10,006 posts, 720 successful candidates were from minority communities.

Acknowledging the shortage of Muslim graveyard space as a major civic issue in the Jubilee Hills constituency, Shabbir Ali assured the gathering that he would soon meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to find a permanent and practical solution. He advised the community to seek long-term measures that ensure future generations’ needs are secured, instead of short-term relief.

He praised Congress candidate Naveen Yadav as a young, dynamic, and secular leader who truly represents the spirit of Jubilee Hills. “Naveen Yadav embodies the Congress values of service, inclusiveness, and integrity. His victory will not just be a win for the Congress, but a win for every section of society that believes in equality and justice,” Shabbir Ali said.

In his address, Naveen Yadav thanked the leadership and pledged to serve all communities with dedication. He said he had been in public life for over two decades and was determined to work for the comprehensive development of Jubilee Hills. “My focus will be on better infrastructure, education, employment, and welfare of every section of society. I will continue to serve with honesty and commitment,” he said.

Shabbir Ali concluded that the upcoming by-election was not just a political contest but a test of Telangana’s inclusive character. He said the Congress, with its legacy of justice and progress, alone could guarantee a secure, equitable, and harmonious future for all.