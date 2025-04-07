KTR Calls Out Govt’s ‘Misinformation Campaign’ in Kancha Gachibowli Land Controversy

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday strongly criticized the Telangana government for its actions against students protesting to protect the 400-acre forest in Kancha Gachibowli. The protest, which has gained significant attention, aims to preserve the forest permanently from potential real estate development. KTR condemned the government’s slanderous remarks and threats against the students, describing their efforts as a “miracle” and commending them for their selfless commitment to environmental protection.

KTR’s Open Letter to Students and Environmental Activists

KTR took to writing an open letter addressing the students, environmental activists, and the public to show support for the ongoing struggle. He specifically demanded that the state government withdraw its proposal to auction the Kancha Gachibowli land, urging them to prioritize the environment over financial gains associated with real estate transactions.

He also accused the government of attempting to shift attention away from the environmental issue by proposing alternative plans like setting up an eco-park or relocating the university. KTR emphasized that the Central University has been a cornerstone of environmental conservation for over 50 years, maintaining an ecological balance far better than any proposed eco-park.

KTR Pledges Support for the Fight

Despite facing government threats and misinformation campaigns, KTR called on students, environmentalists, and the general public to remain steadfast in their fight to preserve the land. He reiterated that the BRS party is committed to supporting the movement and will not back down until the government halts the bidding process for the land.

“We will continue to fight for the conservation of the 400 acres, and we will not rest until the government announces the withdrawal of the bidding effort,” said KTR, assuring the students of his party’s unwavering support.

A Call for Environmental Conservation

The Kancha Gachibowli land issue has sparked widespread concern over the loss of green spaces in Hyderabad. The protest highlights the importance of preserving urban forests amidst rapid urbanization and real estate development. KTR’s support for the student movement signals a significant political stance on environmental protection, further escalating the ongoing battle between the government’s development plans and the demands of environmentalists.

Stay updated as this issue continues to unfold, with the BRS Party leading the charge for the preservation of Hyderabad’s green spaces.