Chicken Prices Skyrocket: Can Meat Lovers Afford It Anymore?

Khammam: Chicken prices in Khammam have seen a sharp rise in recent months, leaving many residents unable to afford their favorite meat. Despite the earlier concerns over bird flu in January, which led to a dip in chicken consumption, the prices of chicken have been steadily climbing since March. With the current price of chicken reaching between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per kilogram, many are finding it difficult to include chicken in their meals.

Factors Contributing to Rising Chicken Prices

Initially, the bird flu outbreak in January created fear among consumers, and chicken prices ranged from Rs 140 to Rs 160 per kg. However, with the bird flu scare subsiding, the prices have not come down. In February, the poultry industry tried to boost sales through melas (fairs), but the increased demand did not translate into significant sales. As March ushered in the month of Ramzan, chicken sales started to rise slightly, and the price of skinless chicken remained between Rs 220 and Rs 240 per kg for the month.

Now, the situation has worsened, with the price reaching Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg. This price hike has caught the attention of meat lovers who are now unable to purchase chicken as easily.

Why Are Chicken Prices So High?

Several factors are contributing to the rising cost of chicken. In the past few months, the poultry industry was reluctant to raise chickens due to declining prices caused by the bird flu scare. As a result, there has been a shortage of chickens in the market. Only a few poultry farms have continued to raise chickens, exacerbating the supply issue.

The reduced availability of chicken has led to a rise in its price, and it appears that the situation will continue for some time. The organizers of poultry centers have stated that they will not be increasing the price of live chicken, as its cost has decreased from Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg. However, the overall market trend is still pushing the retail price of chicken higher.

Shift to Mutton and Fish Due to High Chicken Prices

Two months ago, due to rumors surrounding bird flu, people turned to mutton and fish as alternatives to chicken. The increased demand for mutton led to a price rise, with mutton now costing Rs 1,000 per kg, up from Rs 900. Similarly, live white fish, which was priced at Rs 200 per kg, is also experiencing price hikes.

With chicken now nearing the Rs 300 per kg mark, many are finding it difficult to afford it alongside mutton and fish. Meat lovers are expressing concern over their inability to purchase both chicken and mutton, leaving them uncertain about what affordable options will be available in the coming months.

Hope for Price Reduction in the Future

Despite the current high prices, there is hope that chicken prices may come down once the availability of chickens increases. The poultry industry and market organizers are optimistic that, as more chickens are reared and supplied, prices will stabilize.

The soaring prices of chicken in Khammam are causing significant concern for meat lovers, especially with the rising prices of other meats like mutton and fish. While the poultry industry continues to manage the supply, it remains to be seen when prices will become more affordable for the public.