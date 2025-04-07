Congress Leaders Plan to Amplify Fine Rice & Youth Empowerment Programs

Hyderabad: The Congress Party has devised a strategy to promote two of the state government’s flagship welfare initiatives, namely the distribution of fine rice and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. These schemes, which aim to benefit the poor, have recently been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute. The party aims to bring these schemes back into public discussion and raise awareness among the people.

TPCC’s Action Plan to Promote Welfare Schemes

TPCC President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud is reportedly preparing a special action plan to ensure these important welfare schemes are brought to the forefront. The party has already designed a pamphlet that highlights all the welfare and development programs implemented by the state government over the past 15 months. These pamphlets will be distributed at the grassroots level, and party members will engage with the public to explain the benefits of these schemes.

The action plan will focus particularly on the fine rice distribution and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. This initiative is set to launch soon, and Congress leaders are determined to reach as many beneficiaries as possible, ensuring they are aware of these government programs.

Overcoming the Distraction of the Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute

Despite the Congress government’s efforts to implement programs aimed at benefiting the state’s poor, leaders believe that the Kancha Gachibowli land issue has stolen the spotlight, diverting attention away from these schemes. The fine rice distribution program, which targets 80 percent of the state’s population, has not received the attention it deserves, according to party insiders. Similarly, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, designed to provide self-employment opportunities to unemployed youth, has also not been adequately publicized.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme aims to support youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, empowering them to find employment in their villages. However, Congress leaders contend that these important initiatives have been sidelined due to ongoing political distractions surrounding the land dispute.

Political Headaches Affecting Welfare Goals

A key TPCC leader commented, “The Kancha Gachibowli land issue has become a significant political challenge. On one hand, it has undermined the government, while on the other hand, it has overshadowed schemes that are intended to benefit the party and the poor. The welfare of the people is being sacrificed under the weight of political controversies.”

Efforts to Mobilize Party Leaders and Workers

In response, the TPCC has formulated a strategy to direct party leaders at all levels to actively engage with beneficiaries of the fine rice distribution scheme. Additionally, field cadres are being encouraged to assist unemployed individuals applying for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, ensuring that these crucial programs do not fade into obscurity.

With the upcoming efforts to publicize these schemes, the Congress party aims to restore focus on its commitment to the welfare of the state’s underprivileged population.