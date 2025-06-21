KTR Condemns Kaushik Reddy’s Arrest, Calls It Political Witch-Hunt by Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at Shamshabad Airport, labelling it a “blatant and undemocratic act” allegedly carried out under the orders of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

KTR Accuses CM of Targeting BRS Leaders

In a sharp rebuke, KTR claimed that Kaushik Reddy was being targeted for exposing corruption and administrative failures of the Congress-led Telangana government.

“This is not law enforcement—it’s a calculated conspiracy to silence dissent,” he said, pointing to what he described as an ongoing campaign of political harassment against BRS leaders.

Congress Using Baseless Cases, Says KTR

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government is resorting to baseless cases and intimidation tactics.

“Such cheap stunts will never shake our resolve or morale,” he stated, warning that false cases won’t stand in court and that the BRS will continue to fight for the people of Telangana.

Also Read: IDY 2025: India Becoming Global Destination for Healing, Says PM Modi

‘Indiramma Rajyam’ Turning Authoritarian: KTR

Drawing a comparison with India’s Emergency era, KTR said Revanth Reddy’s actions are reminiscent of authoritarian governance.

“This so-called Indiramma Rajyam is suppressing voices of dissent in broad daylight,” he added, slamming what he termed as an erosion of democratic values in the state.

Demand for Immediate Release of Kaushik Reddy

KTR demanded the unconditional release of Kaushik Reddy and expressed confidence in the Indian judiciary.

“No matter how many false cases they file, justice will prevail. The BRS will not be intimidated,” he said.

Political Tensions Escalate in Telangana

The incident marks a significant escalation in Telangana’s political landscape, with the opposition BRS accusing the Congress government of misusing state machinery for political revenge.

The arrest has sparked widespread criticism on social media and among political observers, who see it as a test of the state’s commitment to democracy and dissent.