KTR Criticizes Congress for Telangana’s Economic Setback, Warns of Disastrous Consequences

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has criticized the Congress leadership for the reported decline in Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income (PCI) during the 2024-25 fiscal year. He warned that placing trust in national parties like Congress would continue to harm Telangana’s growth and prosperity.

BRS Leader Slams Congress for Economic Setback in Telangana

In a strong statement, KT Rama Rao held the Congress leadership responsible for the economic downturn in Telangana, citing the drop in key economic indicators such as GSDP and PCI. He pointed out that the state’s economic performance had taken a hit due to Congress’s leadership, which he described as “visionless” and “disconnected” from the state’s needs.

Rama Rao remarked that the people of Telangana were now facing the repercussions of trusting “tourist parties” and leaders who lack a clear vision for the state. “The Congress has appointed an unfit leader to a crucial position, dismantled a State built through decades of struggle, and is now toying with the lives of four crore citizens,” he added.

Consequences of Trusting National Parties, Says Rama Rao

Rama Rao warned that the consequences of placing Telangana in the hands of national parties, like Congress, would be disastrous. He criticized the shift from a decade of progressive governance under BRS to the short-sighted policies of Congress, claiming that this shift had caused irreversible damage to the state’s economic growth.

He emphasized that people of Telangana had now realized the difference between visionary governance and the current economic policies, which he believes will only drag the state down. “It is an unforgivable sin to drag a top-performing state to the bottom of the economic ladder,” Rama Rao declared.

People of Telangana Will Not Trust National Parties, Says BRS Leader

Rama Rao concluded by asserting that the people of Telangana had learned their lesson and would no longer trust national parties like Congress, which he claimed neither understand the state’s unique needs nor are committed to its growth. The BRS leader reinforced his party’s commitment to prioritizing Telangana’s welfare and ensuring the state’s continued development.

As Telangana faces these economic challenges, the political battle between BRS and Congress intensifies, with both parties vying for the trust of the electorate in the upcoming elections.