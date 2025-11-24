KTR Holds Key Meetings with BRS GHMC Corporators at Telangana Bhavan, Strategy Set for Council Session

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) held an important meeting with BRS Party GHMC corporators at Telangana Bhavan, focusing on strategy and coordination ahead of the upcoming GHMC Council session. Senior leaders, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives from the GHMC region attended the session.

Among the key participants were former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and elected representatives from various GHMC constituencies.

🟣 Strategy for Tomorrow’s Council Session

During the meeting, KTR issued clear guidelines to corporators on the approach they should adopt in the next council session. He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and strong representation on civic issues affecting the people of Hyderabad.

🟪 Key Directions and Appreciations by KTR

KTR addressed several points and appreciated the corporators for their efforts:

He congratulated corporators for completing a decade of governance without giving room for corruption, calling it a remarkable achievement.

KTR praised their committed work during the pandemic, highlighting how corporators served people despite facing severe challenges.

He acknowledged that even after the party moved to the opposition in the state, GHMC corporators continued to raise public issues courageously.

KTR appreciated the corporators from Jubilee Hills for their responsible and united effort during the recent by-elections.

He assured corporators that those who stood firmly with the party would receive more opportunities and political positions in the future.

KTR urged corporators to treat the forthcoming elections as their own and expressed confidence that the party would win with collective strength.

He informed corporators that the upcoming changes like women’s reservation and constituency re-division would open new opportunities, ensuring a promising political future.

📌 Strengthening the GHMC Base

The meeting at Telangana Bhavan comes at a crucial time when the party is focusing on strengthening its urban presence. KTR highlighted that GHMC corporators play a vital role in shaping the urban political landscape and addressing civic concerns of Hyderabad.

📰 Conclusion

The meeting between BRS Working President KTR and BRS Party GHMC corporators at Telangana Bhavan marks a significant step in preparing for the upcoming council session and future elections. With renewed confidence, strategic direction, and assurances for future opportunities, corporators are expected to play an even more proactive role in city governance.

