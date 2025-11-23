CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Preparations for Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City. He directed officials to ensure that all preparations are executed at international standards, keeping in mind the participation of global representatives and ambassadors.

The Chief Minister visited Meer Khan Pet, where the summit infrastructure is currently being set up, and personally reviewed the progress of works. The event marks the completion of two years of the People’s Government, making it one of the most significant global gatherings hosted by the state.

Chief Minister Conducts On-Site Review Meeting

During the inspection, CM Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials right at the venue. He emphasized that:

Representatives, ambassadors, and high-level delegates from various countries are expected to attend.

Absolutely no inconvenience should occur at any point for anyone attending the summit.

Every department must ensure flawless execution of responsibilities.

He stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements, noting that the summit’s global scale demands heightened preparedness. The Chief Minister made it clear that no unauthorized individuals should be allowed entry without valid passes.

Strict Instructions on Access & Security

The CM directed the police and administrative departments to:

Allow entry only to officials and staff with proper authorization.

Maintain smooth access for all security personnel assigned to parking, traffic flow, and event coordination.

Ensure a seamless experience for all international and domestic delegates.

He reiterated that this summit is a prestigious event for Telangana, and every measure must reflect the government’s commitment to excellence.

Inspection of Young India Skills University Works

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy also inspected the ongoing construction of the Young India Skills University inside Bharat Future City. The university is envisioned as a future hub of innovation and skill development.

Several elected representatives and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.