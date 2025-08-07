Hyderabad

KTR Releases BRS Student Wing’s Scanner Poster Exposing Congress’s Failures

BRS working president KT Rama Rao unveiled the poster, which was crafted by BRSV State Secretary Rajesh Nayak, here on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 August 2025 - 20:15
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student division of the BRS, has initiated a campaign featuring QR code scanner posters aimed at holding the Congress government accountable for its unmet commitments to the unemployed youth.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao unveiled the poster, which was crafted by BRSV State Secretary Rajesh Nayak, here on Thursday. The poster prominently displays a QR code that directs individuals to a comprehensive overview of the Congress party’s electoral promises to the unemployed youth.

This includes the Congress manifesto, the youth declaration, a job calendar, and a total of 420 promises. Furthermore, it contains links to video recordings of assurances made by prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the election campaign.

During the launch event, KT Rama Rao remarked that nearly a year had elapsed since the Congress government issued any job notifications throughout its 20-month tenure. He asserted that the Congress government had deceived the youth, failing to translate its electoral commitments into concrete actions. “It should at least awaken now and endeavor to fulfill the aspirations of those seeking government employment,” he stated.

Leaders from BRSV accused the Congress party of betraying numerous youth in search of employment, alleging that it has resorted to making hollow promises as a means of electoral manipulation. They urged the people to scan the QR code to uncover the truth for themselves.

BRSV student leaders and activists participated in the event for the release of posters, collectively calling for widespread denunciation of the Congress party’s duplicitous political conduct toward the unemployed.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
