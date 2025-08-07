KTR Releases BRS Student Wing’s Scanner Poster Exposing Congress’s Failures

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student division of the BRS, has initiated a campaign featuring QR code scanner posters aimed at holding the Congress government accountable for its unmet commitments to the unemployed youth.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao unveiled the poster, which was crafted by BRSV State Secretary Rajesh Nayak, here on Thursday. The poster prominently displays a QR code that directs individuals to a comprehensive overview of the Congress party’s electoral promises to the unemployed youth.

This includes the Congress manifesto, the youth declaration, a job calendar, and a total of 420 promises. Furthermore, it contains links to video recordings of assurances made by prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the election campaign.

During the launch event, KT Rama Rao remarked that nearly a year had elapsed since the Congress government issued any job notifications throughout its 20-month tenure. He asserted that the Congress government had deceived the youth, failing to translate its electoral commitments into concrete actions. “It should at least awaken now and endeavor to fulfill the aspirations of those seeking government employment,” he stated.

Leaders from BRSV accused the Congress party of betraying numerous youth in search of employment, alleging that it has resorted to making hollow promises as a means of electoral manipulation. They urged the people to scan the QR code to uncover the truth for themselves.

BRSV student leaders and activists participated in the event for the release of posters, collectively calling for widespread denunciation of the Congress party’s duplicitous political conduct toward the unemployed.