KTR Slams Congress for Banning Protests in Osmania University, Calls It an Attack on Democracy

Hyderabad: BRS working president K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the Telangana Congress government’s decision to ban protests at Osmania University, calling it a direct attack on democracy.

He questioned whether this move aligned with the spirit of democracy that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had frequently advocated. “Is this the democratic right to protest that Congress promised? If they truly believed in democracy, why are they suppressing student voices?” KTR asked.

Congress Accused of Betraying Its ‘Seventh Guarantee’

Criticizing Congress’ double standards, KTR reminded the public that during its election campaign, the party had promised the right to protest as part of its Seventh Guarantee. However, he said that in just over a year, the same government had betrayed that promise by imposing restrictions on student movements.

Congress Acting Like BJP, Says KTR

Drawing parallels with the BJP-led Union and State governments, KTR pointed out that the Congress was now adopting a similar dictatorial approach in Telangana. “Suppressing student voices is a clear sign of dictatorship. The Congress government is revealing its true colors by curbing fundamental rights,” he stated.

He further criticized the ruling party for misplaced priorities, highlighting that instead of addressing serious issues like contaminated food in university hostels, where students recently found insects and razor blades in their meals, the Congress government was focused on crushing dissent.

BRS Stands with Students

KTR warned that the Congress government’s undemocratic actions would not go unchallenged. He asserted that the students and people of Telangana would soon give a fitting response to this betrayal.

He also reaffirmed that BRS would stand by students and fight against any attempt to suppress their voices.