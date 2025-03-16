Telangana CM to Inaugurate ₹800 Crore Development Projects in Jangaon

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Sunday, where he will lay the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹800 crore.

Foundation Stones to Be Laid for Key Projects

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy will inaugurate and launch multiple infrastructure and development projects, aimed at boosting the region’s growth.

Public Meeting Scheduled at Shivunipalli

As part of the event, the CM will address a public gathering at Shivunipalli, located on the outskirts of Station Ghanpur.

The district administration has completed all necessary arrangements for the visit.

Local MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Congress leaders are overseeing the final preparations.

CM’s Arrival and Schedule Details

CM Revanth Reddy will land at the Shivunipalli helipad near Station Ghanpur at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

will land at the near at on Sunday. After attending the public meeting and project inauguration, he will return to Begumpet at 3:30 PM, according to official sources.

This high-profile visit is expected to bring significant development initiatives to Jangaon district, further strengthening infrastructure and public services in the region.