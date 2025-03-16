Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: Search for Missing Persons Enters 23rd Day

Hyderabad: The search operation for the seven missing workers trapped under debris in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district entered its 23rd day on Sunday.

Rescue Workers Continue Clearing Debris

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to clear slush, metal, and other debris from the last 50-70 meters of the 14-kilometer-long tunnel. The operation remains challenging due to the heavy accumulation of debris.

At D1, one of the suspected locations identified by the Human Remains Detection Dog (HRDD) squad from Kerala and Ground Probing Radar (GPR), debris has piled up to a height of nine meters. Officials suspect human remains in this area.

Miners and Specialised Teams Engaged in Excavation

Singareni Collieries Company Limited miners and rathole miners from Uttarakhand are engaged in excavation work at suspected locations D1, D2, and P1.

and are engaged in excavation work at suspected locations . The search operation has been divided into three stretches for more efficient debris removal.

Robotic technology is being used to assist in searches near the tail-end of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

High-Tech Machinery Deployed for Faster Recovery

Authorities have deployed advanced robotic excavation technology along with high-powered machinery, including:

30 HP capacity liquid ring vacuum pump

Vacuum tank-equipped machine

Hydraulically powered autonomous robot

The vacuum tank mechanism is capable of transporting 620 cubic meters of mud per hour via a conveyor belt to expedite debris removal.

Personnel and Equipment Involved in the Operation

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) teams are clearing debris in the last 50–70-meter stretch.

teams are clearing debris in the last . Metal parts and heavy materials are being removed using loco trolleys.

Eight Workers Trapped; One Body Recovered

The tunnel collapse on February 22 trapped eight workers inside.

On March 9, rescue workers exhumed the body of TBM operator Gurpreet Singh (40) from Punjab, who was working for Robbins Company.

The seven missing workers include: Manoj Kumar (UP) Sri Niwas (UP) Sunny Singh (J&K) Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

include:

Top Officials Overseeing the Rescue Operation

The massive rescue effort is being supervised by:

Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar

Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh

Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath

Multiple Agencies Involved in Rescue Efforts

The ongoing rescue operation involves multiple agencies, including:

Indian Army

Singareni Mines Rescue Team

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Rathole Miners

Geological Survey of India (GSI)

HYDRAA

Anvi Robotics

South Central Railway

Officials remain hopeful that the remaining missing persons will be located soon, as debris clearance at D1 continues. The operation remains one of the most challenging tunnel rescue efforts in Telangana’s history.