KTR Slams Congress Government Over “Inhumane” Treatment of Sigachi Blast Victims

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao has strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for its alleged apathy towards migrant workers who died in the recent industrial blast at Sigachi Industries in Pashamailaram. He described the handling of the deceased workers’ remains as “disgraceful and inhumane.”

“Bodies Sent in Cardboard Boxes, Without Dignity”: KTR

Expressing deep anguish, KTR said it was appalling that the mortal remains of the victims were handed over to their families in disposable cardboard boxes. “It is shocking and utterly disrespectful. Are migrant workers any less human, Revanth?” he questioned, targeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

KTR said the government’s treatment of the tragedy as a photo opportunity was shameful and insensitive. “This is not governance; this is an appalling charade,” he said.

“No Accountability, No Transparency”

KTR also raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the aftermath of the explosion. “There is no proper data about how many workers were present at the time of the accident. Families are falling at the feet of police officers just to know whether their loved ones are alive or dead,” he said.

He reminded the public that the families of eight workers who died in the SLBC tunnel collapse are still waiting for compensation and accountability from the Congress government.

“Contrast with KCR’s Governance During COVID-19”

Drawing a comparison, KTR recalled the efforts of the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrashekhar Rao during the COVID-19 pandemic. “KCR treated migrant workers as equal partners in Telangana’s growth. They were given food, shelter, healthcare, and safe transport back to their home states,” he said.

He added, “Most importantly, KCR provided dignity and hope. In contrast, Revanth Reddy has reduced the deaths of around 50 workers into a mere PR exercise.”

Political Pressure Mounts Over Pashamailaram Tragedy

The Pashamailaram blast, which claimed several lives, has sparked political outrage and public anger over the government’s response. As the number of deceased and injured continues to emerge, opposition leaders and activists are demanding a comprehensive response, including compensation, identification of victims, and accountability from the factory owners and officials responsible for safety lapses.

With pressure mounting, observers now await an official response from the Congress government addressing both the humanitarian and administrative failures pointed out by the opposition.