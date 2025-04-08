KTR Slams Telangana Govt over HCU Land Issue, Criticizes Centre on Fuel Prices and US Tariffs

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has come down heavily on the Telangana government over the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land row, expressing support for students and citizens opposing the auction of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli.

KTR asserted that while BRS did not lead the protest, it stood in full solidarity with those raising their voices. “The attempt to portray student protests as politically motivated is shameful,” he said, demanding action not just against protesters but also against those who damaged forest land and caused wildlife deaths.

He welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw police cases against students, but called it inadequate. “There must be cases against those responsible for destroying the forest. The Supreme Court had to intervene because of the government’s failure,” he added.

KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking when he had fought to protect the land, and accused the Congress-led government of double standards. “You call Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh an environmental disaster but defend Kancha Gachibowli. Why?” he questioned.

Calling the HCU land a public asset and ‘lung space’, KTR mocked the government’s development narrative, saying: “They talk about artificial intelligence, but we call it ‘Anumula Intelligence’—a reflection of Revanth Reddy’s narrow thinking.”

He also revealed that the BRS would continue to oppose the land auction, vowing to expose a multi-thousand crore scam behind it. “The land was flattened using JCBs without an environmental impact assessment, and even courts were misled,” he alleged, citing the Supreme Court’s Green Bench ruling that recognized the presence of forest and wildlife on the site.

KTR Criticizes Centre for Fuel Price Hike, Tariff Silence

In a separate attack on the Central government, KTR criticized the petrol price hike, calling it “highly unusual” given falling global crude oil prices. “Only the Modi government raises fuel prices when the world is seeing a drop,” he said.

He warned of cascading impacts, including a rise in essential goods and transport costs, adding, “Is this the ‘Acche Din’ BJP promised?” He accused the Centre of manipulating prices before elections and criticized the use of cess hikes over tax changes to centralize revenue.

Labeling the Rs 2 cess hike, LPG price increase, and stock market crash as a “Modi hat-trick,” KTR said, “This is how public wealth is being drained.”

He also took aim at the Centre’s silence on new US tariffs, saying they would adversely affect Telangana’s pharma and IT sectors. “We asked for a debate in Parliament. The Centre didn’t respond. Telangana’s economy will suffer, and the government has no answers,” he stated.

KTR concluded by accusing the BJP-led Centre of policy failures and ignoring critical economic threats to the state’s growth.