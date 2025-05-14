KTR to Address BRS Silver Jubilee in Dallas, Poster Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to mark its silver jubilee anniversary with a grand celebration at the DR Pepper Arena in Dallas, USA, on June 1, just ahead of Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The announcement was made during the official poster launch held at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Global Excitement Among Telangana NRIs

Former Minister and BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who unveiled the event poster, expressed enthusiasm over the international support for the celebrations. “Telangana NRIs across the world are preparing to celebrate with immense pride. It’s encouraging to see this global involvement in both Telangana Formation Day and BRS’s 25-year milestone,” he said.

He added that under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decade-long leadership, Hyderabad experienced remarkable development, and the historic Elkathurthy celebrations are now being mirrored on a global platform by NRIs.

KT Rama Rao to Address Dallas Gathering

BRS Global NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala announced that the Dallas event will include cultural programmes and feature BRS working president KT Rama Rao as the keynote speaker. “This is not just a celebration of the party’s journey but a reflection of Telangana pride among the diaspora,” Bigala noted.

He also revealed that similar BRS Silver Jubilee events are being planned in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia to mark the party’s growing global presence.

Prominent Leaders Present at Poster Launch

The poster unveiling event saw the presence of key party leaders, including MLA Dr K Sanjay, MLC Dasoju Sravan, and other prominent BRS members such as Chandu Talla, Abhilash Rangineni, and Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy.