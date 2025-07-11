KTR Urges Telangana BJP Chief to Act on Bhadrachalam Temple Land Encroachment

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday made a strong appeal to Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, urging him to take action regarding the alleged encroachment of Bhadradri temple land in Andhra Pradesh.

KTR raised concerns over the silence of the BJP on the issue and questioned the party’s commitment to protecting sacred temple lands.

889.5 Acres of Bhadradri Temple Land Encroached: KTR

KTR claimed that 889.5 acres of land belonging to the Bhadrachalam temple had been encroached upon in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. He questioned the BJP’s inaction and asked, “Does Ramachandra Rao not have time for our Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Ramachandra Prabhu?”

He further questioned whether political alliances were influencing the BJP’s silence on the matter, hinting at the BJP’s ties with the Andhra Pradesh state government. “Why is the BJP silent? Is it because of your alliance or are you planning to hand over Bhadradri entirely?” he asked.

BJP Accused of Politicizing ‘Ram’ for Votes

KTR strongly criticized the BJP, accusing it of invoking the name of Lord Ram only for electoral gains. He said the party chants “Ram” during elections but fails to protect the temple lands in practice. “People of Telangana are watching closely,” he warned.

KTR Urges BJP to Involve PM Modi in Temple Land Issue

KTR urged BJP state president Ramchander Rao to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or request intervention from party allies to ensure the protection of Bhadradri temple lands. He emphasized that religious and cultural heritage should not be compromised for political convenience.