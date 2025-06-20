Kuberaa Movie Review: A Bold Concept with Mixed Execution

Hyderabad: Acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula takes a bold leap with his latest release ‘Kuberaa’, marking a departure from his trademark feel-good films. Featuring an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film explores an unexpected connection between beggars and a secret business syndicate.

Plot: Operation Sagar Matham and the Twist of Fate

The story revolves around Operation Sagar Matham, led by honest CBI officer Deepak Tej (played by Nagarjuna), and a powerful business magnate Neeraj. Things take a dramatic turn when Deva (Dhanush), a beggar, becomes an unsuspecting pawn in a high-stakes scheme. The narrative deepens when Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna) helps Deva rediscover the world beyond the shadows.

The first half is layered with mystery and suspense, while the second half focuses on Deva’s attempted escape and Deepak’s moral awakening.

A Unique Concept, But Lacks Emotional Impact

The film’s core idea — linking beggars to a corporate-style criminal operation — is fresh and thought-provoking. However, despite a well-connected plot, emotional depth is missing in key scenes. Repetitive dialogues and sluggish pacing during the first half slow down the momentum.

Sekhar Kammula’s Genre Shift Shows Maturity

Marking 25 years in cinema, Sekhar Kammula veers away from his usual romantic-drama comfort zone, opting for a serious tone reminiscent of his earlier film Leader. Both the opening and climax are compelling, reflecting Kammula’s control over the film’s tone and storytelling.

Cast Performances: Strong, But Could Have Delivered More

While Dhanush delivers a convincing performance as Deva, more emotional depth could have elevated the character. Nagarjuna’s portrayal of a conflicted CBI officer is compelling, while Rashmika Mandanna plays a pivotal role, though her emotional arc feels underused.

Technical Aspects: Visuals Impress, Editing Falters

Cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy captures the gritty essence of the film beautifully.

Editing by Karthika Srinivas could have been crisper — at 184 minutes, the film feels unnecessarily long.

Music by Devi Sri Prasad serves its purpose but lacks innovation. The background score feels too familiar and doesn't leave a lasting impact.

Final Verdict: Watch for the Concept and Performances

Despite its flaws, Kuberaa is a film that dares to be different. With a bold storyline, capable performances, and socially relevant themes, it stands out in the current cinematic landscape. While it may not hit every emotional note, it’s worth watching for its originality, especially with family audiences in mind.