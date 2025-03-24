Kunal Kamra’s Jibe at Eknath Shinde: 11 Yuva Sena Members Arrested for Vandalising Comedy Club: Video

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for vandalising the Habitat comedy venue located in Khar.

The incident occurred after a video surfaced online showing stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly mocking Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, referring to him as a “gaddar” (traitor). This comment reportedly triggered outrage among the party’s youth members, leading to the attack on the venue, which is housed inside the Unicontinental Hotel.

Also Read: Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis Slams Kunal Kamra, Assures Stern Action Over ‘Traitor’ Remark

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-9), confirmed the arrests and stated, “Two offences have been registered at Khar Police Station — one against a stand-up comedian for derogatory comments and the other against the people who ransacked the Unicontinental Hotel. Further investigation is ongoing.”

The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Security has also been heightened around the hotel premises to prevent any further untoward incidents.