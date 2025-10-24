Kurnool Bus Accident: Andhra CM Chandrababu Orders Probe and Assistance for Victims

A devastating bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed the lives of at least 19 passengers, including two children, early on Friday morning. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region, prompting immediate intervention from the state government and senior officials.

According to reports, the ill-fated bus was carrying 39 passengers when it met with the accident. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha briefed the media, confirming that 17 adults and two children lost their lives in the horrific incident. “It is deeply unfortunate that two young children were among the victims,” she said, adding that six of the deceased were residents of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister stated that two passengers had boarded the bus at the Aramgarh intersection, and one of them later disembarked before the tragedy occurred. She also confirmed that the bus driver is currently in police custody, and a formal case has been registered. “The bodies were charred beyond recognition,” Anitha said, explaining that ten forensic teams have been deployed to conduct DNA tests for identification.

Home Minister Anitha assured that the government is investigating the incident “from all possible angles.” A high-power committee will be constituted to look into the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister Naidu, upon learning of the tragedy, directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and to provide immediate relief to the victims’ families.

Later in the day, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta visited the injured at Kurnool Government Hospital. The minister interacted with doctors and victims, seeking updates on their recovery and the circumstances that led to the fire.

Hospital sources confirmed that six of the injured passengers have been discharged, while five others remain under treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have intensified rescue and recovery operations, with officials on-site examining the remnants of the bus to determine the exact cause of the blaze. The incident, one of the most horrific in recent memory, has renewed calls for stricter safety checks and monitoring of private transport operators across the state.