Kurnool Bus Fire: Death Toll Rises to 20; CMs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, AIMIM Chief Owaisi Express Grief

In a devastating road accident early Friday morning, at least 20 people were burnt alive when a private passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The incident occurred near Chennatekur village in the Kallur mandal area.

Police said the bus, carrying 38 passengers and traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, rammed into a motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. The impact caused the fuel tank to burst, and the flames spread rapidly throughout the vehicle. Rescue teams reached the site soon after receiving the alert, but the fire’s intensity left many passengers trapped inside.

Authorities confirmed that 20 people, including the motorcyclist, died on the spot, while 19 others were rescued safely. Eleven bodies have been identified so far, with the remaining victims’ remains too badly charred for immediate identification. The deceased have been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, and the injured are being treated at Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Senior officials, including the District Collector, Inspector General of Police, and Superintendent of Police, visited the site to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed state officials to coordinate with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts to ensure timely assistance and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to set up a dedicated helpline for victims’ families. Revanth Reddy also asked the Gadwal Collector and SP to visit the site and monitor the relief operations closely.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his condolences, describing the incident as heartbreaking. He ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire and assured full support for the affected families.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the tragic incident, saying, “The accident that took place on the Kurnool highway, involving a bus coming from Bengaluru, is truly heartbreaking. The bus caught fire, and many people lost their lives. It’s a deeply painful and distressing event. On behalf of myself and my party, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who passed away and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The deadly crash has left both states in shock, with leaders across political lines expressing grief and urging authorities to strengthen road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.