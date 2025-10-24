GHMC Seals Sri Chaitanya School for Violations; Online Exams Begin Amid Parents’ Protest

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Sri Chaitanya School building at Shirlingampally after finding multiple structural violations. Officials stated that the school lacked adequate parking space and had failed to include a basement as required under approved building norms.

Sources revealed that GHMC had repeatedly served notices to the school management under Section 461-A of the GHMC Act, 1955, warning them to rectify the irregularities. However, with no corrective action taken, authorities finally moved in on Monday to seal the premises and take formal possession.

The timing of the closure has caused considerable distress among students and parents, as the SA-1 examinations began on Friday. To ensure minimal disruption, the school has arranged online exams for students up to class 9, while class 10 students have been relocated to the Chandanagar branch.

With nearly 1,400 students enrolled at the Shirlingampally campus, the sudden shutdown has sparked anxiety among parents. Many have been visiting the school daily, seeking clarity from the administration and expressing frustration over the uncertainty surrounding their children’s studies.

The principal said the management is in discussions with GHMC officials to find a resolution and resume normal classes as soon as possible. “We are doing our best to ensure students’ education is not affected,” the principal added.

Parents, however, are appealing to the civic authorities to reconsider their decision, requesting that the school be allowed to operate at least until the end of the current academic year. They argue that relocating hundreds of students midway through the term would severely disrupt their learning.

Interestingly, the school has been functioning in the same building for nearly nine years without major complaints. The GHMC’s latest action, though, has left students and parents in a state of uncertainty, highlighting the tension between regulatory compliance and academic continuity.