Hyderabad

ECI Makes Voting Easier with Clearer Voter Slips Displaying Serial and Part Numbers

In a major step towards enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new feature to simplify voting.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2025 - 20:32
ECI Makes Voting Easier with Clearer Voter Slips Displaying Serial and Part Numbers
ECI Makes Voting Easier with Clearer Voter Slips Displaying Serial and Part Numbers

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major step towards enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new feature to simplify voting. Voter Slips will now clearly display ‘Serial Number and Part Number’ in a bold, legible format, helping the voters quickly locate their polling details.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said the initiative aims to reduce confusion at polling stations and make the process smoother for all voters to quickly locate their name and details in the electoral roll.

Also Read: KCR Confident of Victory in Jubilee Hills, Calls Bypoll Turning Point for Hyderabad Politics

The ECI continues to implement progressive measures to ensure voting is ‘simple, accessible and transparent’ for every citizen.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2025 - 20:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button