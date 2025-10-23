ECI Makes Voting Easier with Clearer Voter Slips Displaying Serial and Part Numbers

Hyderabad: In a major step towards enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new feature to simplify voting. Voter Slips will now clearly display ‘Serial Number and Part Number’ in a bold, legible format, helping the voters quickly locate their polling details.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said the initiative aims to reduce confusion at polling stations and make the process smoother for all voters to quickly locate their name and details in the electoral roll.

The ECI continues to implement progressive measures to ensure voting is ‘simple, accessible and transparent’ for every citizen.