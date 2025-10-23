KCR Confident of Victory in Jubilee Hills, Calls Bypoll Turning Point for Hyderabad Politics

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao convened a crucial meeting with senior party leaders at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday, mapping out the party’s election strategy for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

According to party sources, the closed-door meeting lasted more than two hours, during which KCR reviewed campaign progress and issued detailed instructions to local leaders and in-charges. He expressed confidence that BRS would secure a resounding victory in the bypoll, calling it a “turning point” that could shape the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections ahead.

The BRS chief urged his cadre to campaign vigorously and highlight what he described as widespread dissatisfaction with the Congress government. “The people are angry and disappointed. This is the time to show them that BRS stands for stability and development,” KCR reportedly told the gathering. He advised senior functionaries to make coordinated field efforts and strengthen grassroots communication to counter Congress narratives.

Referring to the late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, KCR said the bypoll had become inevitable and called upon the party’s candidate, Maganti Sunitha, to uphold her late husband’s legacy. He asked workers to face the election with courage and unity, adding that the party’s focus should not only be on victory but also on maximising the winning margin.

The meeting also saw KCR strongly criticise the Congress administration, accusing it of reversing Telangana’s progress. He alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led government had halted welfare schemes launched under BRS rule and pushed the state into financial distress. Echoing criticism from other BRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao, KCR said that rampant corruption, internal strife, and policy paralysis were damaging the state’s economic stability.​

He also took aim at the government’s ‘HYDRA’ initiative, claiming it was being misused to harass poor citizens. “The Congress government has betrayed the trust of the people. It has dismantled welfare programs and restricted development. Telangana now needs to be rescued from their misrule,” KCR emphasized.

In a strong political message, KCR accused the Congress of “fielding a rowdy candidate” in Jubilee Hills and said the people would reject the party’s style of politics. He reiterated that the bypoll result would be a statement on the people’s confidence in the BRS to maintain law and order and steer Telangana toward renewed growth.

KCR concluded the meeting by directing local units to distribute Congress dues cards across all households, showcasing the ruling party’s alleged failures. He reminded leaders that every vote in Jubilee Hills would influence the political momentum ahead of the GHMC elections. “If we win here, it will echo across Hyderabad and reaffirm BRS’s place in Telangana’s future,” he said.

The BRS chief’s remarks reflect a calculated effort to channel growing public discontent with the Congress government, which has been facing internal rifts and corruption allegations. Political analysts note that KCR’s renewed outreach marks an aggressive comeback strategy for the pink party ahead of the 2025 local body and Assembly election cycles.​