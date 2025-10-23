BJP Condemns Arrest of State Chief and 100 Party Workers During Peaceful Protest at DGP Office

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday condemned the arrest of its Telangana state president N Ramchander Rao along with over 100 party workers and leaders while they were visiting the DGP office in Hyderabad.

According to a release from the state BJP office, the leaders and workers from the state, district, Yuva Morcha, and Gau Seva Samithi units had peacefully gone to submit a memorandum demanding stringent action against those who allegedly attempted to murder cow protector Sonu Singh.

Also Read: Hyderabad: HYC Founder Salman Khan Joins BRS in Presence of KTR

The BJP described the arrests as unconstitutional and a violation of democratic values, stressing that the delegation followed Gandhian methods and caused no unrest.

Speaking to the media before his arrest, Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress government has failed to take any action against the culprits who opened fire on Sonu Singh, a Gorakshak, who sustained a bullet injury in his chest and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Rao demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and withdrawal of cases filed against BJP leaders.

He also accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, of fostering an environment in which attacks on Hindu organizations and activists of spiritual groups have increased, asserting that such incidents reflect a disregard for law and order.