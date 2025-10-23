Hyderabad: HYC Founder Salman Khan Joins BRS in Presence of KTR

Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan officially joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, October 23, in the presence of the party’s working president K. T. Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. The joining ceremony commenced at 10:30 a.m., marking a significant political shift for the young minority leader.

Salman Khan’s entry into BRS comes days after the Election Commission rejected his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by-election, a move he claimed was politically motivated. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he alleged that his nomination papers were turned down by the returning officer under pressure from the ruling Congress government.

In a statement expressing his frustration with the current administration, Salman Khan said that Muslims are being sidelined politically under Congress rule. “In the two years of Congress governance, not a single minority leader has been given a meaningful position,” he remarked.

He further stated that when he spoke of defeating the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills by-election, several ministers reached out to negotiate. “They asked me what I wanted in return for stepping back,” he said.

Highlighting his belief in secular values, Salman Khan explained his decision to align with BRS, saying, “I am happy to join a party that truly upholds secularism.”

The induction of Salman Khan into the BRS is being viewed as a strategic move by the party to strengthen its minority outreach, particularly in Hyderabad constituencies where the Muslim vote holds significant influence.