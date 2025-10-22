HYDRAA Fences 38 Acres in Pet Basheerabad to Protect Land Allotted to Journalists

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) has moved swiftly to safeguard 38 acres of government land in Pet Basheerabad, Quthbullapur mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, originally allotted to journalists. Surveyed as Plot No. 25/2, the land was fenced on Wednesday to prevent further encroachments.

The land had been allocated in 2008 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society (JNJMACHS), but the distribution of plots to journalists was stalled due to ongoing court disputes over the allotment. Meanwhile, reports of illegal occupation and encroachments prompted JNJMACHS representatives to bring the matter to HYDRAA’s attention. Revenue and HMDA officials also raised concerns about unauthorized constructions on the site.

Following instructions from HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, a joint inspection was conducted involving officials from HYDRAA, Revenue, Municipal, and HMDA departments. The survey confirmed that while some individuals had already built houses on portions of the land, large sections remained vacant. To protect these unoccupied areas, fencing was promptly installed.

Commissioner Ranganath clarified that the protective measures would not affect lawful allotments. “The land will be allotted strictly according to the court’s directives. The fencing is solely to prevent illegal encroachments,” he stated.

He further announced that a meeting would soon be convened with residents who have already constructed houses on the land. Officials from HYDRAA, Revenue, HMDA, and the municipal authorities will review records and examine the situation thoroughly to ensure proper action is taken.

This move reflects the state authorities’ commitment to protecting government land and maintaining orderly allotment procedures while preventing unlawful occupation.