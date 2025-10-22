Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Chair State Cabinet Meeting on Thursday; BC Reservation Report, Two-Child Norm on Agenda

The Telangana State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will meet on Thursday at 3 pm in the Secretariat.

Mohammed Yousuf 22 October 2025 - 23:12
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will meet on Thursday at 3 pm in the Secretariat.

The meeting is expected to take up key issues, including Backward Classes (BC) reservations and the schedule for local body elections. In light of the High Court and the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on BC reservations, the state government had constituted a legal expert committee to examine the matter. The committee has since submitted its report, which will be discussed by the Cabinet before deciding the next course of action.

The Cabinet is also likely to approve an Ordinance repealing the two-child norm adopted by the state government.

In addition, irrigation project issues will come up for discussion, including the Kaleshwaram project, revival of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), the proposal to name the second phase of the SRSP project after former minister late Ramireddy Damodar Reddy, and the construction of a life-saving cesspool at Tummidihatti. The Cabinet may take up other key policy matters during the meeting.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

