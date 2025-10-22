CM Revanth Reddy Sets Two-Year Deadline for Completion of New Osmania Hospital with Modern Facilities

Hyderabad: The State government is making fast moves to complete the works of the new Osmania hospital building with state-of-the-art facilities. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to complete the construction of the prestigious new Osmania hospital in 2 years.

At a high-level review on the construction of the new Osmania hospital at his residence on Wednesday, the Chief Minister enquired the officials about the status of the hospital works and the procurement of medical equipment required in the state-owned modern hospital.

He instructed the officials to procure modern medical equipment as per the needs of the new modern hospital and prepare appropriate plans in this regard. The engineering officials were ordered to prepare plans for adequate rooms, labs, and other structures for the installation of advanced medical equipment. Revanth Reddy stressed that a road network should also be developed around the hospital premises to avoid inconvenience to the locals and ease traffic jams.

To expedite the hospital construction works, the Chief Minister announced the constitution of a coordination committee with the medical and health department, police, GHMC, R&B, and Electricity departments’ officials immediately. The committee will conduct a field visit and meet every 10 days to resolve the challenges and ensure that the work is done at a fast pace.

To ensure safety and security, Revanth Reddy instructed senior police officers to prepare plans in advance for security arrangements and effective traffic management at the new Osmania Hospital. The R&B officials will prepare plans to develop a road network connecting various roads around the hospital.

A senior officer will also be appointed for each hospital as well as the medical college, which are under construction in various districts, including Hyderabad. The Chief Minister said the assigned officer is entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the construction of buildings around the clock. The construction works of all these hospitals and medical Colleges should be completed by June 2026, he said.

CM Principal Secretaries V. Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, CM Secretary Manick Raj, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, senior officers of various departments – Vikas Raj, Christina Chongthu, Ilambarthi, Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Harichandana and others were also present.