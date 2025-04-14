Land Acquisition for Old City Metro Project Faces Major Hurdles

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for the Old City Metro project, spearheaded by the Congress government, is turning increasingly complex due to legal, religious, and compensation-related challenges.

Only 205 Properties Acquired Out of 1100 Needed

The project, which spans 7.5 kilometers in length, requires the acquisition of around 1,100 properties. However, only 205 properties have been handed over to the metro authorities so far. The remaining properties are caught in various disputes, slowing the progress of this much-anticipated infrastructure development.

Historical and Religious Structures Pose Legal Challenges

A major concern arises from the large number of religious and historical structures situated along the proposed metro route. Several of these are protected under heritage or religious preservation laws. Legal challenges and stay orders from courts regarding these sites are further delaying the acquisition and construction process.

Private Owners Resist Acquisition Over Compensation Disputes

In addition to the legal complexities, private property owners are also resisting land acquisition. Though the government has announced compensation of over ₹80,000 per square yard, many owners argue that the market value is significantly higher. Consequently, several affected individuals have approached the courts demanding increased compensation, adding another layer of delay to the project.

Alternative Alignments Under Consideration

In light of these obstacles, metro officials have stated that they are exploring alternate alignments to avoid disrupting sensitive sites. They have also assured that construction will be carried out without posing any threat to religious or historical landmarks. However, ground-level skepticism remains, with locals expressing doubts about the implementation of these assurances.

Ongoing Negotiations with Affected Property Owners

Despite the setbacks, discussions with property owners are ongoing. The government and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials are continuing to hold talks in hopes of resolving disputes amicably. The land acquisition process, which began four months ago, is still in progress and may take additional time to reach satisfactory completion.