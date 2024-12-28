Leaders and Foreign Dignitaries Pay Final Respects to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi: The nation bid a solemn farewell to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as top leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered at Nigambodh Ghat to pay their last respects. Dr. Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and the architect of economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, laying wreaths on the Tricolour-draped mortal remains of the late Congress leader.

Global Tributes to a Statesman

Among the foreign dignitaries who attended the cremation were King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, underscoring Dr. Singh’s global legacy.

Nation Mourns a Visionary Leader

Key Indian leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, joined Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi to honor the late Prime Minister.

Members of the armed forces, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs, also paid their last respects.

Final Journey of Dr. Manmohan Singh

The funeral procession began at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, where senior Congress leaders and hundreds of well-wishers gathered to pay homage. Slogans such as “Manmohan Singh amar rahe” and “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, tab tak tera naam rahega” resonated as the procession moved through the streets.

Dr. Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their daughter laid wreaths on his body before the procession reached Nigambodh Ghat at approximately 11:30 AM.

Nationwide Mourning Declared

The Union Home Ministry has declared a seven-day national mourning to honor Dr. Singh. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India.

Legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Dr. Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was instrumental in shaping the nation’s economic policies and spearheading landmark reforms. Revered as a statesman, economist, and visionary leader, he leaves behind a legacy of integrity and progress.

