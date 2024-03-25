Left alliance makes clean sweep in JNUSU elections

New Delhi: The Left alliance has swept the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, winning all four posts — President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary.

The results of the central panel were declared after the final count of 5,656 ballots on Sunday night. The election took place on Friday.

JNU turns Red with the impressive and dominant hues of Blue💙. Congratulations to everyone on the JNUSU elections. #JaiBhim #satrangisalam pic.twitter.com/JX4xY0Zseb — noitsnotsarjan (@noitsnotsarjan) March 25, 2024

AISA’s Dhananjay won the JNUSU president post by 922 votes. He secured 2,598 votes while ABVP’s Umesh Chandra Ajmeera got 1,676 votes.

United Left candidate Avijit Ghosh of SFI won the Vice President post by 927 votes. He secured 2,409 votes while Deepika Sharma of ABVP got 1482 votes.

Left candidate Priyanshi Arya of BAPSA won the election to the General Secretary post by 926 votes. She got 2,887 votes while Arjun Anand of ABVP secured 1,961 votes.

The Left’s Mohammad Sajid won the Joint Secretary post by defeating the ABVP’s Govind Dangi by 508 votes. Sajid secured 2,574 votes while Govind got 2,066 votes.