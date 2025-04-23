Business

Lenovo Rolls Out IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India: All You Need to Know About Price and Specs

Lenovo has officially launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India, a feature-packed laptop aimed at hybrid workers, students, and digital creators.

Uma Devi23 April 2025 - 14:36
New Delhi: Lenovo has officially launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India, a feature-packed laptop aimed at hybrid workers, students, and digital creators. The latest addition to Lenovo’s laptop lineup boasts a premium metal design, enhanced performance, and a host of productivity-focused upgrades.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 Price in India and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 starts at Rs 63,790 and is available in multiple configurations and display sizes. It will be sold via:

  • Lenovo.com
  • Lenovo Exclusive Stores
  • Leading e-commerce websites
  • Offline retail partners across India

Lenovo is also offering a 1-year warranty along with 1-year accidental damage protection.

Powerful Performance with Intel and AMD Chipsets

The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is powered by:

  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (E-cores up to 3.40GHz, P-cores up to 4.60GHz)
  • Intel Core i7-13620H (E-cores up to 3.60GHz, P-cores up to 4.90GHz)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, offering an alternative for users preferring AMD’s performance efficiency.

Display Options and Build Quality

Available in 14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch IPS panels, the laptop features:

  • WUXGA resolution
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
  • 90%+ screen-to-body ratio
  • 300 nits brightness
  • Anti-glare coating
  • 45% NTSC color gamut

All configurations feature a metal chassis and meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

RAM, Storage, and Software

  • Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz)
  • 512GB SSD PCIe QLC M.2 2242
  • Preloaded with Windows 11 Home
  • Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity

Enhanced Webcam and Battery Life

  • 1080p FHD camera with IR support
  • Dual microphones and privacy shutter
  • 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging
  • Up to 3-cell Li-Polymer battery capacity

Connectivity and Ports

The laptop supports:

  • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports include:
    • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
    • 2 x USB Type-C Gen 1 (Full Function)
    • HDMI 1.4
    • SD card reader
    • Audio combo jack
    • DC-in port

Productivity and Ergonomics

  • Larger precision touchpad
  • Refined 0.1mm-dished keyboard
  • Designed for long working sessions with ergonomic comfort

