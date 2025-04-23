Lenovo Rolls Out IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India: All You Need to Know About Price and Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo has officially launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India, a feature-packed laptop aimed at hybrid workers, students, and digital creators. The latest addition to Lenovo’s laptop lineup boasts a premium metal design, enhanced performance, and a host of productivity-focused upgrades.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 Price in India and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 starts at Rs 63,790 and is available in multiple configurations and display sizes. It will be sold via:

Lenovo.com

Lenovo Exclusive Stores

Leading e-commerce websites

Offline retail partners across India

Lenovo is also offering a 1-year warranty along with 1-year accidental damage protection.

Powerful Performance with Intel and AMD Chipsets

The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is powered by:

13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (E-cores up to 3.40GHz, P-cores up to 4.60GHz)

(E-cores up to 3.40GHz, P-cores up to 4.60GHz) Intel Core i7-13620H (E-cores up to 3.60GHz, P-cores up to 4.90GHz)

(E-cores up to 3.60GHz, P-cores up to 4.90GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, offering an alternative for users preferring AMD’s performance efficiency.

Display Options and Build Quality

Available in 14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch IPS panels, the laptop features:

WUXGA resolution

16:10 aspect ratio

90%+ screen-to-body ratio

300 nits brightness

Anti-glare coating

45% NTSC color gamut

All configurations feature a metal chassis and meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

RAM, Storage, and Software

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz)

(3200 MHz) 512GB SSD PCIe QLC M.2 2242

Preloaded with Windows 11 Home

Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity

Enhanced Webcam and Battery Life

1080p FHD camera with IR support

with Dual microphones and privacy shutter

and 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging

with Up to 3-cell Li-Polymer battery capacity

Connectivity and Ports

The laptop supports:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3

and Ports include: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB Type-C Gen 1 (Full Function) HDMI 1.4 SD card reader Audio combo jack DC-in port



Productivity and Ergonomics