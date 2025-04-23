Business
Lenovo Rolls Out IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India: All You Need to Know About Price and Specs
New Delhi: Lenovo has officially launched the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India, a feature-packed laptop aimed at hybrid workers, students, and digital creators. The latest addition to Lenovo’s laptop lineup boasts a premium metal design, enhanced performance, and a host of productivity-focused upgrades.
Table of Contents
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 Price in India and Availability
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 starts at Rs 63,790 and is available in multiple configurations and display sizes. It will be sold via:
- Lenovo.com
- Lenovo Exclusive Stores
- Leading e-commerce websites
- Offline retail partners across India
Lenovo is also offering a 1-year warranty along with 1-year accidental damage protection.
Powerful Performance with Intel and AMD Chipsets
The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is powered by:
- 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (E-cores up to 3.40GHz, P-cores up to 4.60GHz)
- Intel Core i7-13620H (E-cores up to 3.60GHz, P-cores up to 4.90GHz)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, offering an alternative for users preferring AMD’s performance efficiency.
Display Options and Build Quality
Available in 14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch IPS panels, the laptop features:
- WUXGA resolution
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- 90%+ screen-to-body ratio
- 300 nits brightness
- Anti-glare coating
- 45% NTSC color gamut
All configurations feature a metal chassis and meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards.
RAM, Storage, and Software
- Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz)
- 512GB SSD PCIe QLC M.2 2242
- Preloaded with Windows 11 Home
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity
Enhanced Webcam and Battery Life
- 1080p FHD camera with IR support
- Dual microphones and privacy shutter
- 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging
- Up to 3-cell Li-Polymer battery capacity
Connectivity and Ports
The laptop supports:
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3
- Ports include:
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 2 x USB Type-C Gen 1 (Full Function)
- HDMI 1.4
- SD card reader
- Audio combo jack
- DC-in port
Productivity and Ergonomics
- Larger precision touchpad
- Refined 0.1mm-dished keyboard
- Designed for long working sessions with ergonomic comfort