Hyderabad

Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorlogical Centre said on Friday.

Uma Devi27 December 2024 - 14:03
Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met
Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorlogical Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in a few districts of Telangana during the next 5 days.

Minimum temperatures will likely be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days.

Also Read: 4th Test: Late India batting collapse puts Australia into commanding position at the MCG

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the report added.

Tags
Uma Devi27 December 2024 - 14:03

Related Articles

Allu Arjun to virtually appear before court in theatre stampede case

Allu Arjun to virtually appear before court in theatre stampede case

27 December 2024 - 13:26
BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested for Threatening Cop, Granted Bail in Hyderabad

BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested for Threatening Cop, Granted Bail in Hyderabad

26 December 2024 - 19:15
Harish Rao Visits Sri Tej, Injured in Sandhya Theatre Accident in Hyderabad

Harish Rao Visits Sri Tej, Injured in Sandhya Theatre Accident in Hyderabad

26 December 2024 - 17:40
Vandalism at Allu Arjun''s residence in Hyderabad: PhD, MA students among 6 accused

Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad: PhD, MA students among 6 accused

26 December 2024 - 17:17
Back to top button