Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorlogical Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in a few districts of Telangana during the next 5 days.

Minimum temperatures will likely be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the report added.