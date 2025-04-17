Now You Can Link Your Credit or Debit Card to UPI — A Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: In a major step toward enhancing digital payment flexibility, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled users to link their RuPay credit and debit cards directly with UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. This means users can now make UPI payments using their card balance without relying solely on a linked bank account.

Only RuPay Cards Supported for Now

Currently, only RuPay cards issued by Indian banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, and others are eligible for this service. International card networks like Visa and Mastercard are not yet supported for UPI transactions.

How to Link Your RuPay Card to UPI: Step-by-Step

To link your RuPay credit or debit card to your UPI app:

Open your UPI-enabled app (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.) Tap on “Add Bank Account” or “Add Card” Select the bank that issued your RuPay card Enter the last 6 digits of your card and the expiry date Verify with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number Once verified, the card will appear as a new payment option alongside your bank account

Where and How You Can Use RuPay on UPI

After linking, your RuPay card can be used for:

Scanning any UPI QR code for payments at physical or online stores

for payments at physical or online stores Person-to-person (P2P) transfers , wherever supported

, wherever supported Making merchant payments, provided the store accepts RuPay cards

This functionality effectively combines the ease of UPI with the power of card-based payments.

Benefits and Transaction Limits to Note

Benefits:

Use UPI without depending on a bank account

Earn credit card rewards even on small UPI transactions

even on small UPI transactions Access to a wider payment network

Limits:

RuPay credit card UPI payments are capped at ₹1 lakh per day For specific sectors like healthcare and education , the limit extends to ₹2 lakh/day

UPI payments are capped at RuPay debit card limits depend on the bank’s existing UPI and card policies

This new feature marks a significant shift in how Indians can use UPI, offering more choice, flexibility, and potentially greater rewards for everyday spending.