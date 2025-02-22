Hyderabad: Liquor Shops and Bars to Remain Closed on This Date Due To…

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, IPS, has announced the closure of all liquor outlets, including toddy shops, wine shops, bars in restaurants, star hotels, and registered clubs, in the jurisdiction of Kollur and R.C. Puram Police Stations ahead of the Telangana State Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Liquor Ban Period

The restriction will be in effect from 4 PM on February 25 to 4 PM on February 27, aligning with statutory provisions under Section 135-C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The ban applies to all establishments licensed for liquor possession and supply, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants.

Reason for the Ban

The biennial MLC elections for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies are scheduled for February 27. The restriction is imposed to maintain law and order during the polling period.

Authorities have warned of strict action against any violation of the directive.